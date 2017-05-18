Renovated aquatic center key piece to Clarksville redevelopment

The new aquatic center has specified play areas and allows for fewer lifeguards on staff. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Summer is just around the corner. And to kick it off, the revamped Clarksville aquatic center, Clarksville Cove, is about to open.

The original aquatic center closed down in 2015 after 20 years of service.

“We wanted to go in a different direction, make it more of an entertainment destination,” Clarksville Parks Communications Director Ken Conklin said.

The old Clarksville Aquatic Center now has new life and is ready for a new season.

“It's a new name, new theme, a new mascot - Tico the Toucan,” Conklin said.

There's two new stand alone water slides, a heated pool, and three age appropriate splash areas. The design was carefully thought out with the current climate in mind because when it comes to parks and recreation in southern Indiana, the season is short.

“Year round school is brutal,” Conklin said.

It’s tough for the town in terms of staffing as most high school students will head back to the classroom at the end of July. That's why you may notice the facility is not centered around the pool like it used to be.

“We used to need 12 life guards the way the whole facility was built, now we only need four based on the new design, so that is going to help us a lot,” Conklin said.

Each section is also roped off separately, which will allow the park to open the splash pad area earlier in the season and keep it open after the pool is closed. The state of the art facility is just one piece of the overall Clarksville redevelopment puzzle. Next up is Woerner Avenue.

“It will be Clarksville Main Street and the catalyst for our downtown environment,” Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said.

The project will change the feel of the once industrial area. Town leaders are focused on walkability, with plans for a separate cycle and pedestrian track, to tie in the waterfront with the view.

“We are looking at a strategy that takes Ashland Park today, which is very successful, draws a lot of people to the area into Clarksville, but how do we improve upon that,” Fisher said.

The pool opens to the public Saturday, May 27.

Season passes for Clarksville residents are $35. The price jumps to $70 for non residents. A daily pass is $7.

