IMAGES: High-speed police pursuit ends with crash

Community members are against an American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
The pilot reported problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system, and landed in Louisville at 9:40 a.m., according to the FAA.More >>
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Avenue.More >>
During the 40-minute pursuit, the man led police through several neighborhoods before he got off the Watterson and moments later crashed into two vehicles near the intersection of Southern Parkway and Southern HeightsMore >>
Stephanie White is the mother of two and is the Chief Fun Finder at LouisvilleFamilyFun.net, which she founded in 2009. It’s her job to know the fun things going on for kids in our city.More >>
