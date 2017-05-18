LMPD searching for missing legally blind woman

Auma is legally blind and frequently rides TARC, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing woman, who was last seen in the area of the University of Louisville Belknap Campus.

Filder Auma, 48, is an African female. She is 5'9", 180 pounds, with brown eyes and no hair, according to LMPD.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Auma is legally blind and does not have her guide dog. She has not been home since Wednesday morning and requires medication, according to police.

She was believed to have been wearing a white cardigan, a skirt, and carrying a gray backpack when she was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Auma lives in the area of Fordhaven Road, and rides TARC frequently, according to LMPD.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.