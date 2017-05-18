UPDATE: Missing legally blind woman found

Auma is legally blind and frequently rides TARC, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Filder Auma has been found and is safe, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Auma, 48, is an African female who had last been seen in the area of the University of Louisville Belknap Campus.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

Auma is legally blind, and did not have her guide dog when she went missing, according to LMPD.

She had not been seen since Wednesday morning. LMPD did not release where she was found.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.