UPDATE: Missing legally blind woman found

Community members are against an American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A Kentucky State Police vehicle is involved in a crash on Interstate 64.More >>
It plans to convert the National Tobacco Company, also known as P. Lorillard Tobacco Company, on 30th and Muhammad Ali, into Global Research Park - Heritage West.More >>
Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bolinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.More >>
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Avenue.More >>
