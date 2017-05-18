Scorching weather breaking records in Northeast US cities

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Dan Copeland, left, and Alex Morneau of Biddeford, Maine, former high school cheerleaders, perform back flips while enjoying the record breaking heat, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The temperature cli...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ed Tirone takes a break from reading on the pier to wipe a wet washcloth over his face in Hoboken, N.J., Thursday, May 18, 2017. Forecasters say temperatures across the state could reach the above 90 degrees on Thursday and the t...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Nessa King of Wyndham, Maine, returns a shot while playing volleyball in record breaking heat at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Thursday, May 18, 2017. King was one of hundreds of Maine high school seniors who skipped school to ...

By BOB SALSBERGAssociated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Heat records are burning up in cities in the Northeast as the region gets a summer preview.

The National Weather Service says the mercury reached 92 degrees in Boston on Thursday, breaking the old record of 91 degrees for May 18 set in 1936.

New York City reached 91 degrees, eclipsing the old record of 90 degrees.

Records also were set when Providence, Rhode Island, hit 93 degrees and Hartford, Connecticut, reached 94 degrees.

Maine's Department of Environmental Protection issued an air-quality alert with record temperatures forecast in that state.

Boston's Bunker Hill Monument, a tourist attraction, closed for a time because of the heat.

Taking a break from his Boston hotel job, Matt McKenna said it felt like the weather had skipped spring and gone straight to summer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.