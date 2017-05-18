Five Questions on Summer Fun for the Kids

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Summer break is almost here. Soon kids will be sleeping in, and then the rest of the time they’ll be asking you what they can do. So I got some answers from one of the most knowledgeable Moms I know. Stephanie White is the mother of two and is the Chief Fun Finder at LouisvilleFamilyFun.net, which she founded in 2009. It’s her job to know the fun things going on for kids in our city.

Here are my five questions with Stephanie White.

1) What’s your favorite low cost summer option for kids?

Spraygrounds are awesome for many reasons. Most of them are free and since they are at parks, it's a

new adventure for the family. You could tour all of Kentuckiana visiting spraygrounds throughout the summer. It's a fantastic way to beat-the-heat without breaking the bank. Pack a picnic, go for a hike, play on the playground, and then cool off in the water. Can't beat it.

2) Which places are offering summer deals?

All About Kids has a summer pass that's $50 and includes unlimited open gym and fun zone. This is a very good deal for a parent of a small child who wants an enclosed place where they can beat the heat all summer long. Also, there are "Kids Bowl Free" deals at many of the area bowling alleys. Again, a great indoor option since parents love air conditioning!

Don't forget about the Cultural Pass, it's the best deal for the summer. There is a kick-off event at the Main Library on June 3rd so people can learn all about it. In conjunction with the Louisville Free Public Library, Fund for the Arts is taking care of kids this summer with the Cultural Pass.

Area youth can get the pass for free and it gr ants them and an adult into an area attraction for fun and learning all summer.

3) Tell me your perfect summer day with the kids?

On a day that's not too hot in the morning, we love to head straight to Falls of the Ohio to get some exercise and hunt for fossils. Since the water level on the river changes, it seems the landscape of the Falls change, as well and our explorations are never the same. Inside the center, we get the fossil guide and the kids really enjoy identifying the fossils down on the beds. We find the small hidden cave formations and imagine the world thousands of years ago. It's a one of a kind place. There's a nice newly-renovated Interpretive Center, perfect for cooling down after the hike.

Then, we would head to the Clark Cabin that's not too far away, and recount the history we learned from the interpretive center at Falls of the Ohio. We'd think about the people and explorations that started right there on the banks of the Ohio while we enjoy a picnic. We'd stop at Widow's Walk Ice Cream on the way back for a treat and amazing view of Louisville and head back over the river to cool down at Waterfront Park at the sprayground. I always look to balance pure fun with learning without spending a bunch. It makes me happy when the day is done and the kids are tired!

4) Favorite high cost summer option for kids?

An experiential summer camp. I spend a lot of time with my kids in the summer and sometimes, camp is a necessary! What I love about Louisville is, that there are so many camps for kids to learn anything they want from cooking to coding, soccer to drama. At camp, they can meet friends from other areas of the city all while having fun doing engaging activities.

It's worth the investment if you can find the right camp that works for your child and they can have that special experience. Some of the camp fees are definitely an investment!

5) Do you have a hidden summer gem?

You want me to tell you my secrets and pick just one? I am going to go with Side by Side Studio. This place is full of creativity and love; such a fantastic space for families to create and events for everyone. It's not just about your kids, it's about your family and creating together. Many of the events are free and if they are not, they are very affordable.

The founder totally thinks outside of the box and I hope that by this mention, people will take a look and see if there's a workshop or event at Side by Side studio that they can attend together.

