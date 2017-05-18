Pedestrian struck on Poplar Level Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian struck on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A male pedestrian was struck by a passenger vehicle on Poplar Level Road at Rangeland Road.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Metrosafe confirms.

Crews are on scene and no further information is known about the circumstances around the crash, or the victim's condition, at this time.

