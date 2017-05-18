UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Poplar Level Road was teen girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A female pedestrian was struck by a car when when she attempted to cross Poplar Level Road.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Metrosafe confirms.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the female is in her late teens.

She allegedly attempted to run across Poplar Level Road against a green light, and was struck by a Chevy Cobalt.

She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries.

