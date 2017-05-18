UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Poplar Level Road was teen girl - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Poplar Level Road was teen girl

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A female pedestrian was struck by a car when when she attempted to cross Poplar Level Road.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Metrosafe confirms.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the female is in her late teens.

She allegedly attempted to run across Poplar Level Road against a green light, and was struck by a Chevy Cobalt.

She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

