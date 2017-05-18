UPDATE: Madison superintendent explains reason for leaving

Bolinger will leave on May 31, so she will not be at graduation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bolinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of a letter sent by Bolinger to Madison Consolidated Schools employees. It states her resignation is effective May 31, 2017 and confirms her employment with the Duneland School Corporation.

Dr. David Pruis, Superintendent of Schools at the Duneland School Corporation, confirmed that Bolinger accepted the job, but said she was still in the process of making things official. Pruis will retire on July 2.

According to the proposed contract, Duneland School Corporation will pay Bollinger an annual base salary of $147,500 per year from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020.

Her resignation letter comes after months of controversy around Bollinger's decision to reassign Kevin Yancey, the principal at Madison Consolidated High School, and proposed plans to shut down E.O. Muncie Elementary School.

"I do believe that's the spark that got us here," Chantel Ayres Kalish, a parent of two in the school system, said. "So, I hope she finds what she's looking for as she moves on. And I certainly hope that here in our district, we can find what we need so we can move on."

Madison Consolidated High School Student Baylee Thorne said she's hoping the next leader will work with community members and students.

"Madison is just a small community everyone knows everything and we all stick together," Thorne said. "We push until we get what we want and we got it."

Bolinger said she is not resigning due to any of the recent controversy but because she was invited to join the Duneland School Corporation.

"There's been lots of controversy about many things in this community not only the schools," Bolinger said. "So no, this is the time of year like I've repeated over and over that superintendents take new positions to align with July 1 start dates."

Bollinger will be headed to Duneland School Corporation in Northwest Indiana after a month spending time with family in June.

"I'm very excited," Bolinger said. "Much larger school corporation. Much larger budget. Some programming that's excellent there."

Bolinger said under her leadership, the school system has had many achievements, including a balanced budget and almost a million dollars invested in professional development. She also said the school system has the highest test scores it's had in years.

Parents and students said the school system has been in chaos under her leadership and they're looking forward to moving ahead with a new leader.

"I really hope people in this community get treated better by the next superintendent and that they actually listen," Thorne said.

"I really hope that the board will see this as a chance to reset, them and us, and work together moving foward," Ayres-Kalish said.

Bolinger will leave on May 31, so she will not be at graduation. There's no word yet on a whether or not a search has started for the next superintendent.

