KSP vehicle involved in accident on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky State Police cruiser was involved in an incident on Interstate 64.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Metrosafe confirms.

KSP commercial vehicle enforcement officer

The wreck is located at the 23 mile marker, on westbound I-64.

It appears the trooper was pursing a motorcycle with two passengers on board, when the motorcycle wrecked into the retaining wall in the median, according to KSP spokesman Bernie Napier.

Both passengers were transported to University Hospital.

KSP will investigate this crash.

No other information about additional involved vehicles or injuries is known at this time.

