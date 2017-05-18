Always Dreaming, Classic Empire Hit the Pimlico Track Early

BALTIMORE, MD (WAVE) A scorching hot day in Baltimore on Thursday. Now, it wasn't that bad when Always Dreaming went to the track, because he went to the track at 5:30 this morning. Almost under the cover of darkness. It actually gets light pretty quickly from 5:30 on. He just galloped once around the track. Trainer, Todd Pletcher says all systems are ago. He likes what he sees, and he feels good about where his Derby winner is. "I thought he had a very enthusiastic, strong, contained gallop. He's giving us a great feel. Shown us everything we were hoping for. You know, leading back in two weeks, tank seems full. He seems eager to go, and we're just trying to keep him on the ground one more day," said Pletcher.

At least the odds makers think that his toughest competition on Saturday will come from Derby fourth place finisher, Classic Empire. He was also on the track Thursday morning. He came out at 6:30. His trainer, Mark Casse, says he was excited to train. "I was happy. I walked him out to the track this morning, and he was eager to get there. Sometimes he's not as eager. Especially this winter. Sometimes he didn't want to go there. Now he's ready to go and do his job," said Casse.

Classic Empire breaks out of gate five. Just outside of Always Dreaming, and they think that's a good thing. They think they will be able to gauge what Always Dreaming is going to do. Maybe he'll sit off of him. Mark Casse says his ideal race would have his horse sitting off of Always Dreaming and Conquest Mo Money, and then attacking when they come down the stretch.



