Daviess Co. school officials plan funding renovations through nickel tax

In Daviess County, school officials are talking about what they'll do with the money raised from a new nickel tax. The school board voted Tuesday night on the tax.

School officials say have two big projects in mind. One would be some major renovations at Apollo High School, and the other project would be to close the current Daviess County Middle School building and build a brand new middle school. Officials walked through the building and pointed out why they believe the tax is necessary.

They said the school hasn't had any major renovations since 1997. The building, built in 1935, doesn't meet the needs of the school anymore.

They walked through second story classrooms that aren't wheelchair accessible, and to access some classrooms, you have to go through the kitchen to get to the staircase.

Some of the rooms have flooding issues, and the gym is not wide enough for the school to properly host events. The group also walked outside and showed how it is dangerous for the school to be so close to the road. It doesn't allow students enough room to evacuate.

The small space also doesn't allow much room for parents to pick up their students. School officials said both projects at Apollo and Daviess County Middle School will cost about $50 million.

Officials said when the facility nickel is implemented, district administration will not recommend the board adopt a 4 percent property revenue increase in August 2017, which would grow taxes an additional 1.5 cents or more.

They also said if the nickel is rejected through a referendum, the board would be legally required to take a 4 percent increase in local property taxes, thus raising local taxes for everyone over a sustained period of time.

So how much will the Daviess County taxpayer pay?

Median home value: $115,000: 18 cents per day; $5.50 per month; and $66 per year.

$100,000: 15 cents per day; $4.75 per month; and $57 per year.

Things could still change. Community members do have the opportunity to start a petition in the next 45 days. If they get the right amount of signatures, that would move the decision to a ballot.

