Owensboro budget increases salaries for police and fire department

The Owensboro budget battle came to a close Wednesday night after commissioners took the final vote and accepted the 2017-18 budget.

While the big topic has been the tax increase, another component in that budget was more money for the police and fire departments.

Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchell said he's planning for the future.

"We need to get the personnel and equipment on the scene as quickly as possible," he said referring the Highway 54 area.

With Highway 54 constantly developing, he wants to be prepared to service that side of town; a new ladder truck is in the works for next year, but this year's increase is focused on wages and bringing in more firefighters.

"We have to do some things to keep them here. We are a great department," said Fire Chief Steve Mitchell. "They love working for us, but they have to provide for their families and go where the money is."

This year's budget allows OFD to hire six new workers and increase those salaries by 5 percent, and that was also the case for the Owensboro Police Department who can now hire seven new officers.

"We had two additional spots approved for Central Dispatch as well," said Police Chief Ealum.

Chief Ealum said he has also had some trouble recruiting due to low salaries and hopes the increase will help them compete with other local communities.

