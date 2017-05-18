Owensboro budget increases salaries for police and fire department

Community members are against an American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
The gesture on Jefferson Street and 12th Street was part of National Salvation Army Week.
Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bolinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
The pilot reported problems with the aircraft's hydraulic system, and landed in Louisville at 9:40 a.m., according to the FAA.
