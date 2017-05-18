Community mourning loss of well-known veterans' advocate

The community of Henderson is mourning the loss of James "Snoz" Davis, a well-known veteran's advocate.

Snoz passed away this week. He was 94-years-old and was the last living vet who helped create the Memorial Day Crosses tradition.

"My brother and I and my mother learned real early in life that we were gonna have to share my father with Henderson," Snoz's son and former Mayor Tom Davis said.

Over 5,000 crosses now honor local fallen veterans at Central Park, a tradition Snoz help start in 1946.

In all those years, it'll be the first time Snoz won't be there for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

"He was here, front and center. They couldn't keep him away," Tom said.

"There was nothing that pleased him more than being here for the Memorial Day Service," long-time friend and Henderson War Memorial President Ken Christopher told us.

Snoz was a Korean and World War II vet and was very devoted to the Memorial Day crosses and the ceremony.

"It was his baby," Tom said. Tom tells us his father always put others first.

"If he was off doing something, it was helping another person. It wasn't for him," he said. " You know, he was just doing it because that's the way he was made."

Just before Memorial Day 2017, Snoz's cross now joins his fellow veterans on display at Central Park.

"I've got goose bumps right now," Tom said after he put in his cross. "It sure does mean an awful lot. I'm sure when the family gets to see it, they'll appreciate it, too."

Tom stepped back on the sidewalk next to Snoz's friends, and in unison they saluted.

