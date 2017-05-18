Salvation Army delivers coffee and donuts to Louisville firefighters

The donut delivery was part of National Salvation Army Week. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Louisville served coffee and donuts to Louisville firefighters Thursday morning.

The gesture on Jefferson Street and 12th Street was part of National Salvation Army Week.

The week of service was established in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to a Salvation Army news release.

The release also said the organization serves more than 25 million Americans every year.

"Each and every year, we honor the folks that make our mission possible - our donors, volunteers, corporate, media partners," David Yarmuth, Salvation Army Director of Communications, said. "It's also a time to showcase any types of services that we have."

The Salvation Army is scheduled to deliver coffee and donuts to police officers on 4th Street Friday morning.

