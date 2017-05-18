Louisville Zoo previews new exhibit with butterfly release

The free display is located in the Africa Zone, across from the bongo exhibit. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo released a hundred butterflies Thursday as part of a new exhibit.

"Butterflies n' Blooms" is a free display located in the Africa Zone, across from the bongo exhibit.

"I hope that people question why they don't see butterflies anymore," entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey said. "It's to bring awareness of the decline of butterflies, pollinators, and beneficial organisms, which is due to the loss of habitat."

Kentucky-native species available to view include monarchs, red-spotted purples, and red admirals, among others, according to the Louisville Zoo.

"Butterflies n' Blooms" will be open daily at the zoo starting Saturday, and continues through September 24.

