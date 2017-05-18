Man finds his stolen truck LIVE on WAVE 3 during police chase

This is the truck the driver was in during a high-speed chase with police. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eric L. Gathwright Sr. couldn't believe his eyes when he turned on his television Thursday afternoon.

“Live on Channel 3 my truck's being chased,” Gathwright said. “I was like ‘oh wow.’ Then as soon as he hit this car and came off my heart just d ropped in my stomach.”

Gathwright's truck was stolen on Mother's Day.

“I stopped at Speedway on Cane Run Road, stupidly left my keys in the truck took off in my truck,” Gathwright said. “Jumped in after I went in and got the ice and took off in my truck.”

Little did Gathwright know, police were already trying to track down the thief, 34-year-old Stuart Timmonds. Timmonds was caught stealing from a home last Friday.

“When the officer spotted him, the suspect threw his truck in drive and intentionally rammed our officer,” Major Jimmy Harper said.

Timmonds got away. Officers spotted him again on Saturday. A pursuit ensued, but he got away again. When Thursday came around, police left him with nowhere to go.

“They blocked those intersections and kept the general population away from the actual pursuit itself,” Major Harper said.

The chase started in the Portland neighborhood and went on for ten miles. It continued even after Timmonds hit another police squad car.

“This is the second time in five days, or six days that he's rammed a police car which is dangerous,” Major Harper said. “We just had an officer lose his life from being rammed by a suspect.”

No one was hurt in Thursday’s incident.

“It would've crushed my soul if anyone had gotten hurt,” Gathwright said.

Charges against Timmonds are currently pending while the investigation continues.

