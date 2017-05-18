Jeffersontown High School students race handmade cardboard boats

All of the students are in the Computer-Aided Design and Drafting program at the school. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Jeffersontown High School students competed in their annual "Cardboard Boat Regatta" Thursday.

The event was at the Plainview Swim Center in Louisville, and participants were all students in the Computer-Aided Design and Drafting program at the school.

The students were only allowed to use cardboard and duct tape to put together their designs.

"We give them a certain amount of restrictions, and they have to meet specifications with square footage and weight," CADD instructor Jason Stepp said. "But other than that it's anything they can dream up."

The students designed and built the cardboard boats over the course of this school year, according to a Jefferson County Public Schools news release.

