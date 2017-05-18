Jeffersontown High School students race handmade cardboard boats

Community members are against an American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
The students were only allowed to use cardboard and duct tape to put together their designs.More >>
"Butterflies n' Blooms" will be open daily at the zoo starting Saturday, and continues through September 24.More >>
The gesture on Jefferson Street and 12th Street was part of National Salvation Army Week.More >>
Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bolinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation.More >>
