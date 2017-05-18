Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65

All lanes of I-65 near St. Catherine Street are closed due to this incident. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of Interstate 65 downtown is closed Thursday night after a pedestrian was hit.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m., of a person down on I-65, Metrosafe confirms.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a white man in the road. That man was reportedly staggering in the roadway when he was struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information is available about the man's age or why he was on the roadway.

All lanes of I-65 South near St. Catherine Street are closed due to this incident.

