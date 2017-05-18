Pedestrian struck on I-65

All lanes of I-65 near St. Catherine Street are closed due to this incident. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of Interstate 65 downtown is closed Thursday night after a pedestrian was hit.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m., of a person down on I-65, Metrosafe confirms.

It is unclear the status of that person, or any injuries they may have.

All lanes of I-65 South near St. Catherine Street are closed due to this incident.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

