LEADING OFF: Rangers roll into road trip, Wood good for LA

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Sogard is tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges trying to score from third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Eric Sogard, left, celebrates with center fielder Keon Broxton after the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 in a baseball game in San Diego, Thursday, May 18, 2017. ,

(AP Photo/Matt York). New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) is pulled from the game by manager Terry Collins (10) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/LM Otero). Texas Rangers' Ryan Rua, left, is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley (27) as Rua runs the bases after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Arlington, Texas...

(AP Photo/LM Otero). Texas Rangers Ryan Rua, left, is dunked with drink coolers by teammates Rougned Odor, right, and Elvis Andrus after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Arlington,Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Rangers won 8-4.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Friday:

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers take the longest winning streak in the majors into a series at Detroit. Texas has won nine straight, including eight games during a homestand that ended Wednesday, powering their way to a 22-20 record following an abysmal start. Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.04) will pitch the opener against Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.34).

STRIKEOUT KING

Chris Sale goes for his eighth straight double-digit strikeout game when the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics. Sale already has one streak of eight straight double-digit strikeout games in 2015 for the White Sox. The only other player with at least 10 strikeouts in eight straight starts was Pedro Martinez for Boston in 1999.

GOOD WOOD

Alex Wood is throwing harder and pitching better than ever before for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander is averaging 93 mph on his fastball, easily the best mark of his career per Statcast, and batters are noticing. Wood (4-0, 2.27) has been overpowering of late, striking out 21 over 11 scoreless innings in his past two starts. He has 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings this season while allowing just one home run. He'll face Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino (0-0, 1.50).

HOME REMEDY?

The Mets return to Citi Field for six games after going 0-6 at Milwaukee and Arizona, their longest winless road trip since 1999. New York has lost seven consecutive games overall, a streak it will try to end when right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-1, 4.07) opposes Angels righty Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.34). Los Angeles has won four straight, and reigning AL MVP Mike Trout has homered five times in six games.

BUILDING UP

Toronto's Aaron Sanchez and Baltimore's Chris Tillman square off in a battle of pitchers not far removed from injuries. Sanchez (0-1, 2.95) pitched five solid innings against Seattle in his return from the disabled list Sunday after missing time with a blister. He threw just 78 pitches in the 3-2 win, allowing five hits and an unearned run. Tillman (1-0, 2.89) has made two starts since recovering from right shoulder bursitis, but hasn't thrown more than five innings in a game yet.

NERD IS THE WORD

Nerd Power is alive and well with Milwaukee. Eric Sogard has been a driving force behind the Brewers' ascent atop of the NL Central this week. Recalled from Triple-A last Friday, Sogard has two homers and is hitting .476, including four-hit games Wednesday and Thursday in wins over San Diego. Standing 5-foot-9 with black-framed glasses, Sogard was a fan favorite in Oakland for his hardly-intimidating look, and Milwaukee has quickly adopted the #NerdPower battle cry.

