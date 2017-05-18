UPDATE: Vandalism under investigation at North Oldham High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thursday morning, North Oldham High School students arrived to a school covered in obscene graffiti.

District spokeswoman Lori McDowell said graffiti was on sidewalks and walls.

"The first thing we did was try to cover up the graffiti,” McDowell said. “It was fairly vulgar."

A large portion above the main entrance was tough to get to.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to cover that up right away,” McDowell said. “We had to rent a cherry picker and wait for that to arrive this afternoon."

It accuses a school employee of having sex with minors. McDowell said there were other similar claims in the graffiti so the district isn’t investigating.

“We don't think that they were actually making a real accusation. It was just vulgar,” McDowell said. "I think that there are a lot of jaws that have had to be picked up off the floor."

The school is surrounded by cameras, which caught the vandals.

"We're angry," McDowell said. "We believe that whoever did this probably thought it was a prank. We don't think it's a prank."

She couldn't comment on if there was a single student or a large group.

"We don't want to say what was on that video at this time, but we do want to ask parents or students if they know anything, if they hear anything, to let us know,” McDowell said.

Police are investigating and the district plans to prosecute and have anyone responsible pay for the damage.

