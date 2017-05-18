Man seriously injured following car vs. semi-truck crash in Marshall Co., KY

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 5:43 p.m., KSP officers received a report of an injury crash on Highway 62 near the exit ramps of Interstate 24.

When they arrived, it was determined one driver had serious injuries.

Patrick H. Lowe, 56, of Berea, Ky., was in a semi-truck traveling east on Highway 62, attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp for Interstate 24.

Garrett N. Dossett, 28, of Gilbertsville, Ky., was traveling west on Highway 62 approaching the ramp intersection.

Preliminary investigation has shown Lowe failed to yield right of way to Dossett while making his left turn. The operators of both vehicles are believed to have been wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Patrick Lowe was not injured during the crash. Dossett was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

KSP was assisted on scene by Marshall County Sheriff Department, Calvert City Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Marshall County Ambulance, Gilbertsville Fire Department, Calvert City Fire Department, Palma-Briensburg Fire Department, and Air Evac.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Nathaniel Day. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

