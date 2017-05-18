Owner Takes Unlikely Road to the Preakness

BALTIMORE, MD (WAVE) Winning the Preakness here on Saturday would be great, but we caught up with one of the owners of Always Dreaming whose already lived out his dream, and to think he just bought into the horse a couple of weeks ago. "It's been pretty good," said part owner of Always Dreaming, Terry Finley. "I just keep thinking back to standing on the winners stand in the Derby, and when you're in the horse business, that's what you dream about and we all got to the mountain top," said Finley

Finley is the managing partner of Westpoint Thoroughbreds. They teamed up with Anthony Manganaro and his Sienna Farm to buy 25% of Always Dreaming for $1.25 million, and that was before his win in the Florida Derby. "As they went into the far turn for the Florida Derby, and he kinda idled for 16th of a mile, I was like, 'how dumb are you Terry Finley', then he turned for home and showed he could get the job done. I don't know, I just had a good feeling, and my partners had a good feeling. It was really good I was able to tell my partner it makes no sense financially, it's almost absurd, and the guy said I'm in," reminisced Finley.

And then came the first Saturday in May. "I've been around thoroughbreds 41 years. It took me that long to get to the Derby. I hope it doesn't take me that long to get back," said Finley.



