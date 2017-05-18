2 Cards Drop Game One to FSU

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Second ranked UofL opening a three game series with Florida State on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium. Tied at three in the third when Drew Ellis smacks a three run bomb to left making the score 6-3 U of L. But the Seminoles come back, and get some insurance in the eighth when Dylan Busby goes yard. Cards lose their second straight game. 'Noles win 12-9. Game two is Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05PM.

