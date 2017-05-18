#2 Cards Drop Game One to FSU - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

#2 Cards Drop Game One to FSU

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)   Second ranked UofL opening a three game series with Florida State on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium.  Tied at three in the third when Drew Ellis smacks a three run bomb to left making the score 6-3 U of L.  But the Seminoles come back, and get some insurance in the eighth when Dylan Busby goes yard.  Cards lose their second straight game.  'Noles win 12-9.  Game two is Friday.  First pitch is scheduled for 6:05PM.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly