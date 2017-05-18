#7 Cats Smack Around #5 Gators - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
GAINESVILLE, FL (WAVE)   Four teams in the S-E-C have a chance to win the conference this weekend, including the University of Kentucky and Florida. The seventh ranked Cats traveled to Gainesville to open a three game series.  Gators up 3-0 in the fourth when the Cats' Tristan Pompey goes boom, a grand slam to right to put UK up for good.  Riley Mahan also homered in the game.  Cats win 12-4 on 20 hits.  They're now tied with Florida and L-S-U for the S-E-C crown.

