Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle on Bardstown Road.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m., an LMPD spokesperson confirmed.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is known about the crash, LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Bardstown Road north and south were closed for several hours after the wreck.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

