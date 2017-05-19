Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-HOOKER

Colts sign 1st-round draft pick Malik Hooker of Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed first-round pick Malik Hooker, a safety from Ohio State who was drafted 15th overall.

Hooker, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, was an Associated Press first-team All-America selection last year. He started all 13 games for Ohio State and had 74 tackles and seven interceptions. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

Hooker underwent surgery in late January to repair two injuries suffered last season, a torn labrum and a hernia. The Colts selected Hooker in a bid to add playmakers to their secondary ; they also took Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson in the second round.

The Colts have now signed six of their eight draft picks. Hooker's signing comes a day after the Colts signed fourth-round pick Marlon Mack , a running back from South Florida.

INDY 500-TOP SPEEDS

Howard fastest, Honda dominates Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jay Howard topped the speed charts at Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday with a fast lap of 226.744 mph while Honda cars claimed nine of the fastest 11 speeds during the session.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner at Indy, was second fastest at 225.826 mph while teammates Marco Andretti (225.709) and Fernando Alonso (225.619) were third and fourth. Alonso, a veteran in Formula One, will be making his debut in the May 28 race.

Josef Newgarden crashed early in the day when he lost control and hit the Turn 1 wall. He was later checked and released from the track's medical center and was fifth fastest at 225.445 on a day that saw retired NASCAR great Tony Stewart on pit row.

Speeds were lower the past two days due to warm and windy conditions, but things picked up Thursday. Friday is the final day of practice before qualifying this weekend.

INDY 500-NEWGARDEN CRASH

Josef Newgarden crashes during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Josef Newgarden crashed during Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday.

Newgarden, who signed to drive for Roger Penske in October, lost control and spun into the Turn 1 wall before climbing out of the car and walking to a nearby SUV and taken to the track's medical center where he was checked and cleared.

It was just the second wreck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since practice began Monday when rookie Jack Harvey made contact with the Turn 2 wall.

Teams are preparing for this weekend's qualifying runs. The race is scheduled for May 28.

INDY 500-ANDRETTIS FIGHT

Andretti fights cancer and his message is on full display

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - John Andretti can't shake the sound from his head. The haunting sound of a machine pumping toxic chemicals into his system as part of chemotherapy.

"I wake up in the middle of the night and I sit and listen to this pump going and know this pump is poison," Andretti said. "I hear that pump right now. I hate that thing."

The 54-year-old Andretti is in the fight of his life and has been for several months. He is battling cancer that started in his colon, spread to his liver and doctors believe to his spleen, too.

The former racer is back for his family's annual May reunion in the venue that has always felt like home - Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a place that provides Andretti with the boost he needs right now.

"This place is life to an Andretti," he said. "I get chills because this is the most special place on the planet for me, for my family. This gives me energy."

Andretti started 49 consecutive IndyCar races from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he made 29 or more starts every year from 1994-2003. He was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double, racing first in the Indianapolis 500 and then NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Andretti spoke Thursday during an announcement for his #CheckIt4Andretti campaign encouraging those 50 or older to get a colonoscopy. Andretti hopes the message is heard by everyone, not just racing fans.

OBIT-JIM MCELREATH

Indianapolis 500 fixture Jim McElreath dies at 89

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Jim McElreath, a teenage dirt-track racer who went on to become the 1962 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and race in 15 Indy 500s, has died. He was age 89.

Separate statements issued by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway say McElreath died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Arlington, Texas.

McElreath had been one of eight surviving drivers who had driven a front-engine car in the Indy 500, where rear-mounted engines are now standard. He finished sixth or higher in the 500 six times, finishing as high as third in the 1966 race.

McElreath retired from competition in 1984 and has been inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

