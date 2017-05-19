Teenager hit, killed by car on Poplar Level Road identified

The incident happened on Poplar Level Road near Rangeland Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager hit by a car and killed late Thursday afternoon was a high school senior who would have graduated next week.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Lunden Pope, 17, died of multiple blunt force trauma after she was hit by a car about 5 p.m. Thursday on Poplar Level Road near Rangeland Road.

A spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools said Pope was a senior at Seneca High School.

Police said it appears Pope ran across Poplar Level Road against the green light and directly into the path of the car. She was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.

