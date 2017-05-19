Italianfest cancels second annual Spaghetti Run

The organizers of Newport Italianfest announced Friday that the Second Annual Lauren Hill 5K Spaghetti Run that was scheduled for Saturday, June 9, has been canceled do to logistical problems.

Other Italianfest activities will proceed as scheduled.

The 26th annual Italianfest is scheduled for June 8-11 on the banks of the Ohio River on Newport's Riverboat Row between the Purple People and Taylor-Southgate bridges.

Italianfest features authentic Italian and other varieties and styles of food as well as live Italian music performed by entertainers from around the nation.

