2017 Maifest predicted to be the biggest yet

It took a village and many budget cuts to get MainStrasse's Maifest up and running this year but organizers expect this year's festival to be bigger and better than ever.

Residents, business owners and the MainStrasse Village Association worked together closely over the past few months to cut costs and make this year's Maifest possible after serious financial strain almost led to the cancellation of this year’s Maifest.

Chip Adkins, the festival chairman, says the board had to eliminated the executive director position, reduce a full-time position to a part-time position and move into a smaller office in order to afford the production of Maifest.

Maifest is in it’s 38th year and the assortment of arts, crafts and international foods attracts around 125,000 visitors every year to Covington.

The festival fills more than six city blocks along 6th Street, Main Street and Philadelphia Street and extends into Goebel Park. The German park-like atmosphere creates the perfect backd rop of the variety of foods, drink and work by 90 artisans and craftsman.

This year, be sure to visit the expanded “Kiderplatz” in Goebel Park which will be full of even more rides, attractions and games for children.

Also new this year, the MainStrasse Village Association will be adding the Village Showcase. Various MainStrasse retail shops and restaurants will fill the sidewalks along the Main Street corridor.

The hours for this year’s Maifest are:

Friday, May 19th, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 20th, noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 21st, noon to 8pm

Free parking will be available nearby in the IRS Parking Lot at 5th and Johnson Streets.

