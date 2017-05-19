Man charged with shooting of teen in neck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man they said shot a man last Saturday.

LMPD officers arrested Kolvin Hamilton on Thursday.

Police accuse Hamilton of shooting a 19-year-old white male in the neck with a semi-automatic weapon on May 13.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Shooting victim shows up at Fern Creek Fire Department

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the 19-year-old drove himself to the Fern Creek Fire Department after being shot.

The victim was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

According to Hamilton's arrest report, Hamilton knew the victim from Fern Creek High School and they were supposed to meet to exchange marijuana.

Hamilton has been charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.