KY Transportation Cabinet and Graves County enter unique mowing agreement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Graves County Fiscal Court have entered into a unique agreement that will put the county road crew to work mowing along state highways.
The inter-agency agreement is described as a win-win, providing the county with alternative funding for local road projects while helping the state meet summer mowing requirements.
The Graves County Road Department will be responsible for about 251 total highway miles.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor, this is the first such agreement where a county crew will mow along state highways.
Motorists are reminded to approach mowing zones with the same caution they use in highway work zones.
