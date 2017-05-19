KentuckyOne Health President, CEO to step down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The President and CEO of KentuckyOne Health is stepping down.

KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that Ruth Brinkley will leave her position effective July 14.

Current Interim President of the University of Louisville Hospital, Chuck Neumann, will step in as interim President and CEO. KentuckyOne leaders confirmed that Brinkley will work with Neumann in an advisory role through mid-September.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president and CEO of KentuckyOne Health since 2012," Brinkley said. "While I'm leaving the organization, I will continue my professional life through mentoring and developing leaders for success in executive management and Board of director roles, and other leadership positions. I will also devote time to supporting organizations in their strategic growth and development through my service as a health care executive and as a board member. These activities will continue to receive my professional attention, my time and my passion."

Chuck Neumann currently serves as interim President of University of Louisville Hospital and previously announced that he would leave that role when the operation of ULH and James Graham Brown Cancer Center transitions to University Medical Center on July 1.

"Ruth has led KentuckyOne Health since the very beginning in 2012. As CEO, she developed the statewide structure for a complex organization, and established the vision and purpose for our path forward," Richard Schultz, chair of the KentuckyOne Health Board of Directors, said. "As we move into the next evolution of our health care system, I am excited for her as she also enters the next phase of her life and career. I would like to thank Ruth for her dedication, spirit, and commitment to the employees and physicians of KentuckyOne Health, our board of directors, our communities, and most importantly, our patients."

KentuckyOne Health announced last Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.

The company said in a news release that they would provide information about changes in leadership through the transition.

