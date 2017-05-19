OPD releases photos of suspect in attempted bank robbery

Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Owensboro.

According to police, it happened Friday morning just before 10 at US Bank in the 2800 block of Frederica St.

Police say a man walked into the bank and handed a cashier a note demanding money. He left without getting any cash.

We're told no weapons were involved in the incident.

More information about the robbery from Officer Michael Hathaway. pic.twitter.com/IstsoezQg1 — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) May 19, 2017

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

