Murray, KY man facing numerous drug charges

A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars as a result of a drug investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations, along with KSP Post 1 troopers and KSP Special Operations K9, served a search warrant on First Street in Murray on Friday, May 19. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, troopers located various drugs inside the home along with a large sum of cash believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

Clifton D. Jones, 37, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with the following:

First Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Meth)

First Degree Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Trafficking Marijuana 2nd Offense

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jones was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations.

