Crash causes power outage at Kentucky Kingdom, Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash has caused a power outage for the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky Kingdom.

Kentucky Kingdom officials confirmed a car ran into a pole on Crittenden Drive causing the power outage. However, MetroSafe stated a transformer blew causing the outage.

Officials said power had not been restored to all of Kentucky Kingdom. In an "abundance of caution," Kentucky Kingdom is awaiting LG&E's clearance before reopening.

Adam Birkner, Kentucky Kingdom Media and Communications Manager, stated that the park is hosting 3,000 students as part of an outdoor classroom "Education in Motion" event.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

