Dream of teen to build all-accessible playground now closer to reality

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - A young girl's dream is now closer to coming true. Rachel Ritchie is in middle school and has been working on a passion project ever since she was in the 3rd grade. Rachel's Fun for Everyone Project is dedicated to building an accessible playground for everyone at Optimist Park in Vine Grove.



Rachel said she thought it was unfair that children who may be in wheelchairs or with other disabilities couldn't play on playgrounds like other children did. So she took up the challenge at a young age to build something entirely different.



"I wanted to make sure everyone was given equal opportunities to do something every kid should be able to do, that's the simplest thing, play on a playground," Rachel said.

Building a playground is no easy task. It takes time and resources. For a teenager, those might be hard to come by, but Rachel has been working hard for the past couple of years.



On the last day of school, during her school assembly at James T. Alton Middle School, Rachel was given a surprise - a $10,000 check from the Veterans United Foundation. The generosity of the organization took Rachel by surprise who said she was shocked to receive such a large amount of money.



“We're able to like I said make my dream come true, it felt like I was in a dream,” Rachel said.



Rachel added that she plans to have her playground completed by June with some help of the community.



This girl will have a busy summer break, making her dreams come true. To keep up with her progress, visit Rachel's website by clicking here.



