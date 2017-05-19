Dump truck crash injures 1 in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah man went to the hospital after crashing his dump truck on Old Mayfield Road.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 9000 block.

According to Sergeant Jared Rivera, Shawn Roach, 29, was driving the dump truck that was loaded with large logs and tree debris.

Rivera said that as Roach approached a hill crest, he met an oncoming vehicle and over corrected.

The tires of the truck dropped off the road, Roach swerved, and the truck turned onto the driver's side, according to Rivera.

Roach was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The road was restricted to one lane for about two hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

