Police: Drug addict stole, pawned mom's jewelry

Michael Johnston is accused of stealing his mother's jewelry and selling it at area pawn shops. (Source: LMDC)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of stealing and selling his mother's jewelry.

According to Michael Johnston's arrest report, the 34-year-old man stole his mom's jewelry over a 10-week period this year.

Johnston then went to three different pawn shops to sell the jewelry to pay for his drug addiction, the report said.

Johnston's mother later identified the stolen jewelry as hers, and when she confronted her son, he admitted to stealing the jewelry, police said.

The stolen jewelry is valued between $500 and $10,000.

