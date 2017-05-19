Kool Smiles to host 3rd annual Free Dental Care Day

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
According to Michael Johnston's arrest report, the 34-year-old man stole his mom's jewelry over a 10-week period this year.More >>
According to Michael Johnston's arrest report, the 34-year-old man stole his mom's jewelry over a 10-week period this year.More >>
A young girl's dream is now closer to coming true. Rachel Ritchie is in middle school and has been working on a passion project ever since she was in the 3rd grade.More >>
Rachel Ritchie thought it was unfair that children who may be in wheelchairs or have other disabilities couldn't play on playgrounds like the other children did. So she took up the challenge at a young age to build something entirely different.More >>
KentuckyOne Health announced last Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.More >>
KentuckyOne Health announced last Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.More >>
The cause of the crash has not been released.More >>
The cause of the crash has not been released.More >>