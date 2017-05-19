Kool Smiles to host 3rd annual Free Dental Care Day

Children must be 18 and younger. (Source: Sharing Smiles)

Sharing Smile's will be hosting their third annual event on Sunday. (Source: Sharing Smiles)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Dentist's office is taking steps to ensure children have access to proper dental care.

Kool Smiles dental office will hold the third annual Sharing Smiles day on Sunday, May 21.

The free event is geared to ensure Louisville area children without dental coverage and who do not have the means to pay out of pocket for dental care get the dental care they need.

Dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care will be available.

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Louisville-Broadway Kool Smiles. A limited number of spots are available. Parents are encouraged to preregister their children.

For more information about Sharing Smiles day and to register, click here.

Children must be 18 and younger.

