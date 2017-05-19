UPDATE: Two injured in accidental shooting in Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Two adults were grazed in a shooting in Crestwood, according to Oldham County Police.

Police said the report came in around 2 p.m. on Friday. The victims were a male and a female, according to Sergeant Brown with the Oldham County Police Department. Both live at the residence.

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This story will be updated.

