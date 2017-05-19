Murray, KY woman arrested on drugs charges after police call K-9 unit to traffic stop

A Murray, Kentucky woman was arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop led police to the discovery of a number of illegal drugs.

On May 17 at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer stopped a car on South 12th Street. While talking with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Natalie Williams, 35, of Murray, the officer allegedly "began to believe there was more to the stop than just a traffic violation."

The officer requested a nearby officer to bring Murray Police Department’s K-9, Tiko.

Tiko did an open air sniff on the vehicle and gave a positive alert. Police say a search of the vehicle yielded multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine, marijuana, along with Clonazepam, amphetamine, and Diazepam pills.

Williams was taken into custody on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree

Possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree

Possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree

Possession of Marijuana

