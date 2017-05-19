10-horse Preakness could be 2-horse race

Assistant trainer Norman Casse watches as Preakness Stakes entrant Classic Empire enjoys a carrot while he gets a bath at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming stands outside a barn as he is washed after a workout at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place May 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(RNN) - They were considered the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby, and now threaten to make the Preakness Stakes a two-horse race.

Always Dreaming is the favorite for Saturday's Preakness at 4-5 odds coming off his win in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. But Classic Empire is a close second at 3-1.

Classic Empire started as the favorite for the Derby, but was surpassed in betting by Always Dreaming, who went off as a co-favorite with Irish war Cry. Classic Empire finished fourth.

Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all eyes the two frontrunners. Lookin At Lee, who took second in the Kentucky Derby, is the third choice at 10-1.

Of the five horses that were not in the Derby, the lowest odds are the 14-1 line on Cloud Computing.

If Always Dreaming can capture the Preakness, it would set up a shot at the Triple Crown with the June 10 Belmont Stakes.

Post time is 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the odds as of 9 a.m. Eastern Saturday:

1. Multiplier 40-1

2. Cloud Computing 14-1

3. Hence 20-1

4. Always Dreaming 4-5

5. Classic Empire 3-1

6. Gunnevera 16-1

7. Term of Art 33-1

8. Senior Investment 33-1

9. Lookin At Lee 10-1

10. Conquest Mo Money 18-1

