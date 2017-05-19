Cloud Computing edges out Preakness win at the wire

Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, wins142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming stands outside a barn as he is washed after a workout at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place May 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Assistant trainer Norman Casse watches as Preakness Stakes entrant Classic Empire enjoys a carrot while he gets a bath at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Saturday, May 20 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:15:58 GMT
Trainer for Derby winner Always Dreaming feeling 'very, very good' about Preakness.More >>
(RNN) - The Preakness was expected to be a two-horse race between Classic Empire and Always Dreaming, but the day belonged to Cloud Computing.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Cloud Computing went off a 14-1 odds.
The race looked to be the glorified match race many expected with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueling from neighboring post positions through the front turn and down the backstretch. But on the final turn, Classic Empire took the lead. Always Dreaming faded back into the field and finished eighth.
The stretch run belonged to Cloud Computing who battled Classic Empire over the last 100 yards and took the lead just feet from the finish line.
Always Dreaming went off as a 6-5 favorite and was vying to claim the second Triple Crown in three years. Classic Empire was the second choice at 2-1.
Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, took third. Kentucky Derby runner-up Lookin At Lee (9-1) finished fourth.
