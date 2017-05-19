Suspects plead guilty in 2014 quadruple kidnapping, murder in Trigg Co., KY

A child has reportedly been struck by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.More >>
A child has reportedly been struck by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.More >>
Crews are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 20th Street.More >>
Crews are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 20th Street.More >>
Yearbook photos are often boring and seldom flattering. But the faculty at one Greater Clark County School came up with a new way to have fun with their staff photos.More >>
Yearbook photos are often boring and seldom flattering. But the faculty at one Greater Clark County School came up with a new way to have fun with their staff photos.More >>
Lunden Pope was injured just after 5 p.m. yesterday and died from her injuries early today.More >>
Lunden Pope was injured just after 5 p.m. yesterday and died from her injuries early today.More >>
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.More >>
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.More >>