Student killed was set to graduate next week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and teachers at Seneca High School are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old who was struck by a car while attempting to cross the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Road.

Lunden Pope was injured just after 5 p.m. yesterday. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment but passed away from her injuries early today. A member of the 2017 senior class at Seneca, Lunden was scheduled to graduate in just one week, Thursday, May 25.

"Lunden wasn't just the kind of kid you teach, you fell in love with," said Kim Morales, the Seneca High School principal.

Morales said today would have been Lunden's last day of school. Seneca's administration has rescheduled some senior exams as students grieve. Morales said her priority is making sure students and staff are ok. On Friday, an emotional support animal and grief counselors were on standby.

"It's greatly impacted our staff and our kids," Morales said, "so it's pretty somber in the building right now."

Lunden was in the school band, had a 3.6 GPA and stellar attendance. But it wasn't her list of school successes that defined her.

"The biggest thing that we will all remember about Lunden is her smile," said Morales. "She has an amazing smile and if you've seen pictures you know that."

Students said it was Lunden's kindness that they'll remember the most.

"I've always skipped around schools," said Rebecca Parker, a Seneca High student, "and she was just so smart and so sweet."

Lunden's death has left her fellow students with a somber reminder about life.

"Tell your friends and family that you love them every single day, you know because there might not be a tomorrow," Rebecca said.



During the graduation ceremony, Seneca will hold a moment of silence for Lunden and three other students who would have been members of the 2017 senior class but lost their lives during their high school careers.

