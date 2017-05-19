Police investigating Patton Street shooting in Covington

Two individuals are being investigated for a shooting in northern Kentucky on Friday, Covington Police said.

Police were dispatched at around 1:17 p.m. to the 500 block of Patton Street for a report of a person shot.

Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound and transported him to UC Medical Center.

His medical status is unknown, police said. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Police were able to get a description of the suspects involved in the shooting and set up a perimeter along the flood wall from Riverside Drive south to 12th Street.

The individuals were detained by the Criminal Investigations Bureau, who will be conducting the investigation.

