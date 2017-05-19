Live cooking show coming soon to New Albany

The owners of Mesa describe it as the perfect place to bridge the gap between kitchen and table. (Source: Mesa)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Customers will get the chance to watch and interact as rotating chefs prepare a meal right in front them at the newest concept coming soon to downtown New Albany. It's described as a live cooking show, Mesa, the collaborative kitchen, will host live cooking shows as part of its interactive cooking and eating experience.

This new concept expects to draw visitors on both sides of the river. The owners of Mesa describe it as the perfect place to bridge the gap between kitchen and table.

At 216 Pearl Street, a dream is about to become reality for husband and wife team Bobby and Ysha Bass.

“I think it's really going to be an experience,” Bobby Bass said. “It's really something that you can't get anywhere else.”

Work is underway to transform the space into a state of the art collaborative kitchen and pantry.

“Think a little bit like a hibachi grill,” Bobby Bass said. “The difference is, not only are you going to be able to interact, but we are going to feature a lot of local chefs.”

It’s set to open next month. Mesa already has several Louisville favorites signed on including Volare, Butchertown Grocery and The Fat Lamb.

“For the consumer, it's the best,” Bobby Bass said. “It's a three to five course meal by some excellent chefs. They are going to get to ask questions, take notes. The chefs are going to be microphoned, so they will be right there and it will be super interactive.”

On the other side, a kitchen boutique will sell food and cooking items. They also plan to eventually have classes, be available for private parties and host other events.

“Maybe bring in two chefs at the same time, give them some ingredients and they have to sit there and whip something up in front of the people that bought tickets for that night,” Ysha Bass said.

For this couple, it was a no-brainer where they wanted to set up shop.

“From our door you can literally see the amphitheater, the bridge, the water, so we really like the location,” Bobby said.

As work to redevelop downtown continues all around, established neighbors are thrilled to welcome them to the block.

“It's new and different and I'm really excited to have just anything new coming to New Albany bringing more people here,” local boutique owner Ali Guess said.

“New Albany is dangerous,” Bobby Bass said. “You get here and you just kind of get hooked.”

Tickets will vary from $85 to $150 for dinner, but they also plan to have brunch and breakfast options. A show schedule is expected to be released soon. For more information, click here.

