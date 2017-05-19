44 children, 8 adults rescued from Scottsville daycare

44 children and 8 adults were rescued from a Scottsville, KY, daycare because of rising waters. (Photo: The (Scottsville) Citizens-Times)

More than 50 people were rescued from a Scottsville daycare because of flooding on Friday morning.

Scottsville police and fire department responded to the Children’s Learning Center, 130 Old Hartsville Road, at 8:51 a.m. after reports of rapidly rising water submerging cars in the parking lot. Water was coming into the building trapping them inside.

Officials started evacuating the children by backing up a fire truck up to the front of the daycare and loading the children and staff to the top of the fire trucks.

Those evacuated were taken to a local church by bus where they stayed until parents could be contacted and children picked up.

Police said there were 44 children and eight staff members in the day care. There were no injuries.

